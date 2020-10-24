Hilary Duff announces she's pregnant with 3rd child: 'We are growing!'

Hilary Duff is pregnant!

The "Younger" star announced on Saturday that she is expecting her third child and second baby with husband Matthew Koma, who she married in December 2019. In an Instagram post, Duff shows off her growing baby bump as her hubby hugs her and rubs her baby bump from behind.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me," the 33-year-old actor and singer captioned the sweet post.

Koma, a 33-year-old musician and songwriter, also shared the same post on his social media and wrote in the caption, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021." He added a funny hashtag, "Pregnantville."

Back in October 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Banks Violet Bair. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," Duff announced on Instagram at the time. In the photo, she and Koma, her then-boyfriend, are seen cuddling the baby girl.

Koma also posted the picture, writing, "We welcome a beautiful daughter, little sister, and best friend for life. Could not possibly be more grateful for our growing family.... Cloud ten."

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star is also mom to son Luca Cruz, 8, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.

Duff's famous friends and fans took to the comments section to wish the couple congratulations upon learning the baby news.

Mandy Moore, who announced her own pregnancy last month, wrote, "Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can't wait to be mamas together!"

Amanda Kloots shared her excitement as well and commented, "Omg congratulations this is amazing news!"

Jamie-Lynn Sigler added, "Oh my gosh congrats!!!!!!"

Duff has been open and honest on her social media about the joys and challenges of motherhood. In 2019, after dropping Luca off at school, she let every mom who follows her know that they are a "super goddess."

"OK a few thoughts ... real talk this is the first day I had two kids on my own on a school morning. Breastfeeding and making breakfast, getting 2 kids and myself dressed and packed and out the door while tripping over 4 dogs and feeding the damn fish was not easy. But I did it. And I’m proud of myself!" the mom wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting in her car.

She went on to praise moms everywhere for their dedication to their families. She gushed, "I'm proud of every mom out there who MAKES IT FREAKIN HAPPEN. All day! Everyday! You are the s---! Bad ass, super goddess, world taker oner and you deserved to be praised."