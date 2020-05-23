Hilary Duff is clapping back after she discovered the "disgusting" reason why her name was trending on Twitter.

It all started when the "Lizzie McGuire" actress shared an Instagram story showing a wall of photos featuring her son, Luca, 8, and daughter Banks Violet, 1. In one photo, Luca appears to be laying down and not wearing any clothes. Duff covered his body parts with a sticker.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker," she said in a clip that was shared by a Twitter user.

That led to some Twitter users to start a baseless conspiracy that Duff, 32, is involved in child sex trafficking. The actress issued a statement blasting the slanderous message as "garbage."

"Everyone bored af right now I know..but this is actually disgusting..... whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their damn phone. Maybe get a hobby," she wrote on Twitter.

Duff's publicist also strongly rebuked the terrible rumor spreading on social media. There has been no proof of any of the claims against Duff.

"Let me say this in the strongest terms, this is all a fabricated disgusting internet lie, created and perpetuated by trolls and idiots," her publicist told E! News. "Hilary's own post this morning is all that needs to be said on the matter. Everyone who knows Hilary is fully aware what an amazing mom she is and that requires no further comment. If only people with this much time on their hands used their energy to solve real problems in the world."

The devoted mother of two has a history of shutting down any nonsense that follows her and her children. Last year, she turned the camera on paparazzi who she said were following her and her children "to every location" as they ran errands just days before Christmas.