This hilarious parenting hack may help get your kids to eat veggies

What parent hasn’t struggled to get kids to eat their veggies?

Now, one creative mom has a solution: stickers.

Jane Stine had recently moved from abroad back to the United States and took her 3-year-old to the grocery store when she noticed random items with children’s cartoon branding on them.

“A few weeks ago we bought a pineapple, and the pineapple has a tag that says ‘Frozen 2.’ I was like, ‘These two things couldn’t have anything less to do with each other! What is happening?!” she told TODAY Parents. “So I just decided if they’re going to stick ‘Frozen 2’ on a pineapple, I can stick whatever I want on the stuff we’re going to buy.”

Stine started bringing her own stickers to the store with her son’s favorite characters on them — 'Toy Story,’ ‘Paw Patrol’ and the like.

“He likes ‘Frozen,’ like every other child on earth, apparently,” she joked, which explains the earlier pineapple purchase.

Stine said she sticks them onto various grocery items and then lets her son discover them.

She's had great success at making her trips to the store more fun and so she took to Facebook to share her parenting hack. Now, her post has gone viral.

“Today we’re having Winnie the Pooh brand spaghetti squash,” she wrote in the post. “It goes perfectly with Toy Story broccoli.”

She added that “a lot of people” have told her it’s a great idea but some have told her “Well, I’m so glad my kid doesn’t need this…”

“They don’t need it,” she explained. “It’s just a fun thing to do. They’re only little kids for a short amount of time, and if you do something, a regular chore, and can make it a little more fun and it basically costs nothing, why not?”