See our picks for the funniest letters home from kids at summer camp

Parents with kids at sleepaway camp look forward to those letters in the mail like nothing else.

Even when, maybe especially when, they turn out to be unintentionally hilarious.

And sometimes when you get a real gem, you just have to share it with the world.

Here are some of the kids you might get letters from this year:

The freedom fighter

The smart aleck

The diva

The kid who's confused, but cool with it

The kid who thought better of it

The tooth fairy

The athlete

No, we aren't doing anything as fun as you, #dearest #campletters #lettersfromcamp

A post shared by Andrea (@bigheart609) on

The clean one

The kid who is disappointed in you

The doctor

#lettersfromcamp

A post shared by Andrew Sternthal (@agsternthal) on

