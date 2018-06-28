Parents with kids at sleepaway camp look forward to those letters in the mail like nothing else.
Even when, maybe especially when, they turn out to be unintentionally hilarious.
And sometimes when you get a real gem, you just have to share it with the world.
Here are some of the kids you might get letters from this year:
The freedom fighter
The smart aleck
The diva
The kid who's confused, but cool with it
The kid who thought better of it
The tooth fairy
The athlete
The clean one
The kid who is disappointed in you
The doctor
