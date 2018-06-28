share tweet pin email

Parents with kids at sleepaway camp look forward to those letters in the mail like nothing else.

Even when, maybe especially when, they turn out to be unintentionally hilarious.

And sometimes when you get a real gem, you just have to share it with the world.

Here are some of the kids you might get letters from this year:

The freedom fighter

So my daughter sent home the best camp letter ever. pic.twitter.com/pBC4fyj3gn — Jeffrey Lazarus (@jlazarus001) June 19, 2018

The smart aleck

The diva

Middle school-age children are the worst. As evidenced by my signature on a letter to my mother sent from summer camp when I was 12 or 13: pic.twitter.com/NAQch6NSfv — Kaitlyn Toepperwein (@ktoepp) June 26, 2018

The kid who's confused, but cool with it

The kid who thought better of it

The tooth fairy

The athlete

The clean one

The kid who is disappointed in you

The doctor

#lettersfromcamp A post shared by Andrew Sternthal (@agsternthal) on Jul 26, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Related story: 11 things to do while your kids are at summer camp