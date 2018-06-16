Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, shares precious video of newborn just after birth

share tweet pin email

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are celebrating one month since the arrival of their gorgeous fourth child.

Fitness guru Hilaria, 34, posted on Instagram an intimate video of herself with their son, Romeo, taken just moments after his birth. The newborn is nestled on Mom's chest, resting in a precious striped cap.

She wrote in a sweet caption: "Happy 4 weeks Romeo. I was so sick with pneumonia, but the day you were born was so magical. I feel so grateful that you came to be with us. #wegotthis2018"

The couple announced back in November that their clan of “Baldwinitos” would be gaining an addition. Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin joins sister Carmen, 4, brothers Rafael, who turns 3 Sunday, and Leonardo, 21 months, as well as his half-sister, Ireland Baldwin, 22, Alec's daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"He’s here! He’s perfect! 8 lbs. 2oz. #wegotthis2018," Hilaria wrote in an Instagram caption on May 17, on the heels of the new baby's arrival.

The Baldwins, who wed in 2012, have kept busy while also expanding their ever-growing family together. Alec, who won an Emmy last year for his "Saturday Night Live" portrayal of President Trump, said on Megyn Kelly TODAY that son Leo is the original "Boss Baby," and that his role in the hit animated movie is one of his favorites. The star, 60, also says he finds his family life most fulfilling.

"I love my wife more than anything. I love our family, I’m very happy," he told People magazine. "I’ve never been happier before in my life."