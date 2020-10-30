Hilaria Baldwin shares pic with all 4 sons: 'I'm so tired, but also so in love'

Hilaria Baldwin is one proud (and exhausted) mama!

The yoga instructor, 36, recently posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the four young sons she shares with husband Alec Baldwin: Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, who was born in September. The couple also has a 7-year-old daughter, Carmen.

“I’m so tired, but also so in love. Wouldn’t change it for the world.... or even for a bit more sleep,” she wrote in the caption. “My 4 boys.”

She followed up that photo with another picture of herself cradling her youngest on the beach.

“Photo by Carmen....she told me I should post...might delete later,” she wrote in the caption.

The fitness guru has been sharing plenty of sweet family photos on Instagram lately, including this candid picture of her, Alec and their little ones half-sleeping on the couch shortly after bringing baby Eduardo home from the hospital.

“Yesterday, when we got home with Edu, after the initial wildness of meeting him, we watched a movie of their choice,” she wrote in the caption. “Two tired parents, all of our Baldwinitos together...hearts full.”

Baldwin recently defended herself after sharing a video of herself wearing underwear and a long-sleeved top, which she shared to show off her newly re-inserted belly button ring.

Many social media users praised the mom of five for not hiding her postpartum body. However, one person accused her of “showing off” and not being “inclusive.”

Baldwin replied directly to the person who wrote that comment.

“Having empathy does not mean not being oneself,” she wrote. “I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love. One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. Would you applaud me in this post if I looked different? Think on that. Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure.”

Baldwin has long been open on social media about the ups and down of parenting and motherhood, including parenting during the pandemic.

She also experienced two miscarriages in 2019, and she opened up to TODAY about the importance of speaking out about pregnancy struggles and loss.

"This is something that has not been easy, and I understand it. I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something so many people deal with, and as women we're trained to deal with it silently,” she said. “I don't think we have to live with such fear."