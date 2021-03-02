Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have chosen a baby name with Spanish and Italian origins for their sixth child.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Hilaria wrote in an Instagram on Tuesday. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

In the photo, Lucia is seen sleeping peacefully in a pink bunny onesie.

The name Lucia has been the most popular name in Spain for several years, according to Nameberry. It is derived from lux, the Latin word for light.

Hilaria shared the baby girl’s moniker just one day after she surprised fans with a picture of her newly-expanded family. Lucia joins older siblings, Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and 5-month-old Eduardo (Edu). Alec, 62, is also dad to Ireland, 25, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

On Monday, Hilaria posted a shot on her Stories of proud papa Alec cradling Lucia while helping Carmen with her math homework. The family has not yet shared details of Lucia's arrival beyond their social media posts.

Hilaria told PopSugar in 2019 that she hoped to give Carmen a sister.

“She loves Ireland, but she wants a baby sister,” the yoga instructor revealed. “Basically, my mission is I’m going to keep having kids until it’s a girl!”

But last November, Hilaria said she was on the fence about having another child, noting that the COVID-19 epidemic had taken a toll.

“During times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done," Hilaria told People. “I’ve said in the past that I was done when I wasn’t done. I think, right now, I’m so tired. And I just feel, just with COVID — it’s just insanity.”

