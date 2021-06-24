Hilaria Baldwin shares photo of 'drive-in' breastfeeding

Hilaria Baldwin will go the extra mile to make sure her kids get fed.

In her latest Instagram post, the mom of six is seen with her sweatshirt unzipped leaning over 9-month-old son, Eduardo “Edu” Pau Lucas, who is strapped into a stroller, to breastfeed.

"Won the battle of strapping him in… hungry? Nope, staying in there," she captioned the snap.

Baldwin's community of fans were quick to respond, even dubbing the situation "Drive Thru Dining."

"#MomProblems," one wrote. Another chimed in, "Definitely used to do this."

No stranger to the trials of breastfeeding, the wife of Alec Baldwin recently likened herself to a cow after posting an Instagram story of herself tandem feeding her two youngest children.

“Let me tell you something you might already know: breastfeeding two babies is no joke,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram, noting that she feels like “a cow” and is always “tired and thirsty.”

Hilaria Baldwin breastfeeding Edu and Lucia at the same time earlier this year. hilariabaldwin / Instagram

In addition to Eduardo, the Baldwins are parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael “Rafa” 6, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2. In March, the couple welcomed a daughter, Lucia, via surrogate. The actor also has a daughter, Ireland, 25, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

The family of eight stepped out in matching "Boss Baby" suits on the red carpet on Tuesday to celebrate dad Alec's latest movie.

"Some Bossy Baldwinitos... zoom in — each face is priceless," Baldwin captioned the photo of her family, which proved to be a relatable moment for parents everywhere who have attempted to get a group photo with their kids and received a mix of smiles and glares.

"May have your Christmas card there," quipped one follower.

Alec is the voice behind the film's title character in the 2017 kids movie, "The Boss Baby," as well as the sequel, which debuts in theaters and on Peacock July 2. (Disclosure: Universal Pictures and TODAY are owned by the same parent company.)

