Hilaria Baldwin says baby No. 4 is first 'planned' pregnancy with Alec

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, surprised fans last week by announcing they're expecting their fourth child together.

Now, Hilaria has revealed that baby No. 4 is the couple's first planned pregnancy. The busy mom and dad already had three kids under the age of 4 at home, the fitness expert told People magazine, but after welcoming their youngest, Leo, 13 months ago, they decided to plan for another.

FilmMagic Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, pose with two of their children, Carmen and Leo.

"We were like, 'Oh, should we have another kid?'" Hilaria, 33, said. "We were like, 'You know what? Let’s try something different — let’s try.' (With) the other ones, it’s not like we were like, 'Oh, my God, how did this happen?' But this is the only one we (planned)."

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited! A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

Now the couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are expecting their third son next spring. The littlest "Baldwinito" will join little Leo and their older siblings Rafael, 2, and Carmen, 4.

The whole family is thrilled, but maybe no one more so than Carmen, who was told she'd be a big sister just days before the couple revealed the big news on Instagram.

Ready for it??? Watch and see...girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way ❤️ A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 4, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

"She was like, 'I can’t wait to tell everybody at school!' We’re walking out the door and she’s like, 'There’s a baby in my mommy’s tummy!' I’m like, 'Stop it! Not yet! We’re not telling yet!'" Hilaria told People, laughing.

Nothing makes Hilaria more joyful than her bustling family, but she's the first to admit she never knew how many children she'd want.

Said the happy mom, "I didn’t know how much I’d like it. And I really, really like it."