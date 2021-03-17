Hilaria Baldwin uses this clever tactic during arguments with Alec

Hilaria Baldwin knows the power of humor to lighten up a tense situation!

The podcast host and yoga instructor, 37, shared that she sometimes uses silly photos of herself and her kids to de-escalate arguments with her husband, Alec Baldwin.

The mom of six says she sends her husband random photos like this one to lighten the mood. hilariabaldwin / Instagram

“When Alec and I have immature arguments, and I get a frustrated text … I decide to respond with ridiculously random/non sequitur photos like this,” she wrote in her Instagram story, sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding one of her babies. “Try it … totally diffuses the convo and they can’t help but laugh.”

Safety first! hilariabaldwin / Instagram

She continued with another goofy photo she staged of her kids pretending to do unsafe things like cooking on the stove and holding a bottle of cleaning liquid — all while she holds a baby with one hand while simultaneously cooking and using her foot to iron.

“And then if that doesn’t solve the problem, I call in backup and we send this …” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t worry, nothing is plugged in, turned on, lit on fire, or whatever you are concerned of.”

The Baldwins have their hands full at home these days, especially since they recently welcomed their sixth child, Maria Lucia Victoria.

Hilaria revealed the surprise new addition to their family in an Instagram photo earlier this month, showing their newborn daughter snuggling with her five older siblings: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and 6-month-old Eduardo (Edu).

The proud mom recently revealed her new baby’s cute nickname on Instagram.

“2 weeks of MariLu...she’s keeping us all in line,” she wrote in the caption.

In another recent photo, she shared a glimpse of life at home with their six “Baldwinitos.”

“I would love to say that my children just sit like this, but no...we were watching @dontstopmeowing and Alec took my phone to snap a pic,” she captioned the photo of her kids all hanging out on the couch. “You can bet that in 3, 2, 1....they were screaming for more cat videos.”

There’s clearly never a dull moment in the Baldwin household!