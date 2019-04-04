Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 3:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Hilaria Baldwin says she believes she’s “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

The yoga pro and co-host of the “Mom Brain” podcast took to Instagram to share details about the possible loss, explaining that she had promised herself to share any news about another pregnancy with her followers from the beginning.

“I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open,” Baldwin wrote in her post, which shows a photo of herself cradling her belly.

“Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester,” she continued. “This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine — and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.”

Hilaria Baldwin, with husband Alec Baldwin, at the New York premiere of "The Public" earlier this week. Getty Images

Baldwin, who has four children with her husband, Alec Baldwin, explained why she believes she was in the middle of having a miscarriage.

“So, this is what is going on now: the embryo has a heartbeat, but it isn’t strong, and the baby isn’t growing very much. So we wait — and this is hard. So much uncertainty...but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy,” she said.

Baldwin said her family would persevere "even if the journey is difficult" and expressed gratitude for the four children she already shares with her husband. She also asked for people to be kind with their comments on social media.

“I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic,” she said.

The oldest of the Baldwin children, daughter Carmen, is 5 years old. The couple also have three boys, including the youngest, Romeo, who was born last May. Alec Baldwin also has a grown daughter named Ireland from a previous marriage to Kim Basinger.