Hilaria Baldwin reveals her newest baby's sweet nickname

Hilaria Baldwin is marking two weeks with her youngest baby, Maria Lucia Victoria, with a sweet snap on social media.

But it’s the caption, revealing her daughter’s nickname that has us swooning.

“2 weeks of MariLu...she’s keeping us all in line,” the podcast host and yoga instructor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her daughter wrapped in delicate white lace.

Just months after welcoming their fifth child Eduardo Pau, whom the couple calls “Edu”, the yoga instructor announced the arrival of a surprise sixth baby on Instagram with a photo showing the proud mom cuddling an extra child and the cryptic caption “7❤️."

Before giving birth to Edu, Baldwin experienced two miscarriages in seven months. In November 2019, the 37-year-old vowed to try again for another child to try to give her daughter Carmen (now 7) a little sister.

"It has now been a mission to give Carmen a sister," she told PopSugar in 2019. "She loves Ireland, but she wants a baby sister. Basically, my mission is I'm going to keep having kids until it's a girl!"

It was later confirmed to TODAY that Hilaria and Alec welcomed their newborn daughter via a surrogate.

“We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true.”

There is no shortage of playmates at the Baldwin house. Lucia joins Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo (Edu), who was born in September. Alec also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

The proud mom has disabled comments on her account preventing any reaction from fans following a controversy surrounding her heritage. After Baldwin, who was born and raised in the United States, was accused of faking her Spanish accent and heritage, she took a five week hiatus from social media before returning to apologize for any confusion in February.

“My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” she wrote. “I'm proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”

