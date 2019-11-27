After Hilaria Baldwin suffered a miscarriage this month, she was inundated with messages on social media — and not all of them were kind.

“All of a sudden I started getting negative comments,” Baldwin, 35, revealed on her Instagram Story. “‘Attention seeker,’ ‘too old’… 'disgusting.'”

Those hurtful remarks prevent women from talking about their grief, Baldwin said.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“You are contributing to feelings of shame, fear, insufferable pain,” she wrote. “It is for this reason that that I have shared as I have. Not for attention, but because it is my life story and I decided to open up. You think I wanted this???”

The mother of four and her husband, Alec Baldwin, experienced two devastating pregnancy losses in 2019. One in April, and another in November when Baldwin was more than four months along with a baby girl.

"Losing a baby at any stage is hitting rock bottom," Baldwin explained in Tuesday's Instagram Story. "Rock bottom sucks."

The "Mom Brain" podcast co-host signed off by urging women to lift each other up.

“Our system is broken,” Baldwin said. “Time to support and stop the shaming of women simply trying to create family and love.”

Last spring, Baldwin told TODAY she is hoping to normalize the conversations on miscarriage.

“I wanted to come out and speak about it because it’s something so many people deal with, and as women we’re trained to deal with it silently,” she shared at the time. “I don’t think we have to live with such fear.”