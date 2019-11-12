Hilaria Baldwin shares update after miscarriage: 'Now I begin the healing journey'

Hilaria Baldwin is sharing her emotional "healing journey" with her fans.

The fitness guru, 35, shared a candid Instagram post Tuesday revealing she'd undergone surgery just one day after announcing she'd suffered her second miscarriage of 2019.

She had been four months pregnant with her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin.

"Eyes swollen from crying, groggy from anesthesia, crampy from the surgery ... but I made it and I want you to know that I’m physically ok," Hilaria captioned a post-op selfie.

"I’m grateful for my family, friends, doctors and nurses, and all of you who have held my hand through this difficult time. You have no idea how much this means to me," she added. "One foot in front of the other... now I begin the healing journey."

She shared more photos and messages in her Instagram stories, including another grateful note to her supporters.

"Today opened and it was not a nightmare ...just a sad reality," it read. "Thank you for all your kind and sympathetic words."

"I didn't know so many tears existed in the body," she aded. "I'm trying to be present for my grief but understand that life goes on and there is still beauty, even in darkness."

The "Mom Brain" podcaster shared news of her miscarriage late Monday on Instagram.

"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be," she wrote next to a video of her daughter Carmen, 6, kissing and comforting her.

"We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this," she wrote.

Hilaria went on to say she was shocked to lose the pregnancy, which she learned about Monday during a routine doctor's appointment.

“I’m really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” she wrote. “I don’t know what else to say...I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

She added that she and Alec will try again to have another baby to give Carmen a little sister.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin and their kids on the red carpet during Hamptons International Film Festival 2018 Getty Images

This is the second miscarriage Hilaria has experienced in 2019. This past spring, she opened up about losing her unborn child to TODAY, saying she hoped talking about it would help others.

"This is something that has not been easy, and I understand it. I wanted to come out and speak about it because it's something so many people deal with, and as women we're trained to deal with it silently,” she said at the time. “I don't think we have to live with such fear."

Hilaria and Alec wed in 2012. They have four children together — Romeo, 1, Leonardo, 3, Rafael, 4, and Carmen. Alec also has an older daughter, 22-year-old Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.