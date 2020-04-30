Hilaria Baldwin honors due date of baby girl she lost to miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin is honoring the due date of the baby girl she and husband Alec Baldwin lost to a miscarriage.

The pregnant fitness guru, 36, took to Instagram Thursday to share a video of pretty springtime blooms blowing in the breeze. In her caption, she told her baby how much her parents love her.

"Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much. I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different. Mommy loves you, my sweet girl," she wrote.

The "Mom Brain" podcast co-host's emotional tribute resonated with many fans, including those who've experienced the heartbreak of miscarriage themselves.

"I know the pain of when that day comes and goes," one wrote.

"Beautiful tribute. Lots of love to you. I was once there too," shared another.

Hilaria Baldwin, with husband Alec Baldwin, honored the due date of the baby girl she lost to a miscarriage last November. Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Hilaria revealed she'd suffered a miscarriage four months into her pregnancy in November 2019. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, she said she learned she'd lost her baby during a routine medical appointment.

“I’m really devastated right now ... I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today,” she wrote. “I don’t know what else to say ... I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear.”

She also expressed gratitude for the health of the couple's four children — Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 23 months — writing, "We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this.” Alec also shares a daughter, Ireland, 24, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

The miscarriage came several months after Hilaria suffered an earlier miscarriage in the spring of 2019.

She announced that she and Alec, 62, were expecting again earlier this month when she shared a sweet video of her baby's heartbeat during an ultrasound.

"Sound up ... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she wrote. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."