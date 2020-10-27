Hilaria Baldwin defends postpartum underwear video after facing criticism

Hilaria Baldwin is proud of her postpartum body, and she doesn't care if online haters think she shouldn't show it off.

The 36-year-old, who recently gave birth to her fifth child, shared a video of herself in the bathroom mirror wearing a long sleeve top and lacy underwear on Monday. The occasion? She wanted to let her fans know that she had reinserted her belly button ring.

“The most important part of this video isn’t the whole how recently I had a baby thing and whether you think I’m too this or that, it’s not about my underwear, and it’s not about my skin, or the fact that I’m exhausted and have no interest in makeup," she wrote. "It’s all about the fact that I lay on my back while my friend shoved my belly piercing back in while I clenched my teeth. So 90s? Yup ... and I’m 36, 5 kids, and still keeping it."

Many social media users quickly lavished praise on the “Mom Brain” podcast host in the comments section.

"You’re stunning and super inspirational. Thank you for always being so positive," one fan wrote, while another commented, "I love belly rings! Your hard dedication to staying fit shows! Go mama. Looking amazing."

But not everyone was supportive of Baldwin's decision to show some skin. After reading the message in the video, one fan commented, "Why take the photo in your underwear then?"

Baldwin quickly defended herself and wrote in an Instagram story, "Because I have an almost 7 week old and I'm too tired to put my pants on right now."

Many fans were supportive of Baldwin's post, but some took offense to it.

The mom, who is married to Alec Baldwin, also shared another negative comment she received that claimed she had a lack of "empathy" for other new moms and was "showing off."

Baldwin posted the commented to her Instagram story along with her response.

“Having empathy does not mean not being oneself. I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love. One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. Would you applaud me in this post if I looked different? Think on that. Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure,” she wrote.

Baldwin has always kept it real with her fans and has opened up in the past about everything from parenting to miscarriages.