Hilaria Baldwin is one proud madre.

Earlier this week, the yoga instructor, who shares six children with actor Alec Baldwin, shared a video of their 1-year-old son Eduardo “Edu” attempting to take some steps.

“Uno, dos, tres!” Hilaria exclaims, as the little boy teeters towards her outstretched arms. When he topples over, she implores him in Spanish to try it one more time.

“Why I get so excited for the walking moment… but then they are walking and it’s even more mayhem… I do not know…” Hilaria wrote on Instagram. “Embrace the chaos.”

Last year, Hilaria was accused of lying about her connection to Spain and faking an accent. Her own casting profile biography at one point described her as being born in Mallorca, although she was born in Boston. There was also confusion over her name, as some former classmates in the U.S remember her as being called Hillary, not Hilaria.

In February, Hilaria apologized for not being “more clear” about her heritage.

“My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both,” she wrote. “The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained- I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”

The Baldwins chose the name Lucia — a moniker with Spanish and Italian origins — for their sixth child who was born via surrogate five months after they welcomed Edu.

Hilaria and Alec are also parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 3. They are raising their children to be bilingual.

