Hilaria Baldwin addresses much-debated heritage in Instagram post

The 37-year-old reflected on the concepts of culture and heritage in a lengthy social media post.
Last year, Baldwin faced accusations that she faked her Spanish heritage.Nathan Congleton / TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Hilaria Baldwin is more determined than ever to embrace her diverse cultural roots.

In a new Instagram post, the author and yoga instructor reveals that she recently had the opportunity to spend time with her extended family for the first time in nearly two years and says they had some enriching conversations about heritage.

"We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi & very valid. We discussed belonging & how there are people who want to deny others their right to belong," she wrote.

The 37-year-old went on to explain that people who come from multiple cultures can often find it "hard to belong."

"You are constantly going back and forth, trying to be more this or more that. You feel you have to explain why you are the way you are, trying to fit into a world of labels when there might not be one that perfectly defines you," she wrote.

In 2020, Baldwin faced accusations that she had faked her Spanish heritage for years, and she seemed to address that experience in her lengthy Instagram post on Thursday.

"We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves," she wrote.

She also sent a message to others who might be in a situation similar to the one she found herself in last year.

"You are valid, worthy & you don’t need to explain or get into the uncomfortable 'prove it' conversation. You don’t owe that to anyone. Just be a good, kind human of this earth," she continued.

The 37-year-old, who has been married to actor Alec Baldwin since 2012, did in fact address the accusations that she had exaggerated her Spanish heritage on multiple occasions. After initially arguing that she had been misrepresented, the podcaster issued an apology for not being "more clear" about her Spanish heritage in February.

In her new Instagram post, Baldwin emphasized that people should be allowed to have a "fluid" experience with culture and languages.

"People will try to find reason to invalidate you, therefore their attacks seem justified in their eyes. They can hate, poke fun & shame-because you 'asked for it' through your audacity to be you," she wrote.

"What I had to learn through a very painful experience is that many people relate…so, if you are suffering, please know that a loving group sees your validity and belonging. We love & accept you, just as you are."

