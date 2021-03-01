Just months after welcoming their fifth child, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin seem to be expanding their family once again.

The proud mom, 37, shared a sweet photo of her brood on Monday morning, and we couldn't help but notice that she was cuddling with one more kiddo than she was just days ago.

In the photo, Baldwin cradles her five-month-old son Eduardo's head as she looks lovingly at another baby lying next to him. Her other four children were also in the shot and hammed it up for the camera as their father snapped the photo.

The yoga instructor didn't provide much background info, other than the following caption: "7❤️."

The 37-year-old just gave birth to Eduardo (Edu) in September, which leads us to wonder: Did the Baldwins just adopt a new bundle of joy? Baldwin has comments disabled on the post, but in just one hour, it racked up over 15,000 likes from fans who were likely wondering the same thing.

The beaming mother added to the speculation even further when she posted the same photo to her Instagram story and added a poll that read: "How many babies do you see?" with two possible answers: six and five.

TODAY reached out to a spokesperson for the family for confirmation, but they declined to comment.

The baby's name and gender have yet to be announced, but it might just be a little girl since the infant is sporting a pale pink outfit.

Before giving birth to Edu, Baldwin experienced two miscarriages in seven months. In November 2019, the 37-year-old vowed to try again for another child to try to give her daughter Carmen (now 7) a little sister. Since her next child was a son, it makes sense that Baldwin might have been inspired to adopt a little girl.

In addition to Edu and Carmen, Baldwin also has three other biological children: Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2.

Baldwin has been open about her experience as a mother and a pregnant woman, and even shared a look at her postpartum body back in October. After she shared a video of herself in the bathroom mirror wearing a long sleeve top and lacy underwear, many fans lavished praise on the fit mom. But some expressed concern that the post might trigger other women who had trouble losing their baby weight so quickly.

Baldwin quickly clapped back and made it clear that she's always tried to share body positive posts on her social media channels.

“Having empathy does not mean not being oneself. I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love. One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. Would you applaud me in this post if I looked different? Think on that. Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure,” she wrote.

The 37-year-old recently returned to social media after a five-week Instagram hiatus following a controversy surrounding her heritage. After Baldwin, who was born and raised in the United States, was accused of faking her Spanish accent and heritage, she returned to social media to apologize for any confusion in February.

"My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry," she wrote.