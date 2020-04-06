Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have another baby on the way!

The "Mom Brain" podcast host and fitness guru shared the happy news in an Instagram video that showed her baby's heartbeat during an ultrasound.

"Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she wrote. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

The news is especially sweet for the Baldwin family. Hilaria opened up five months ago that she had suffered a miscarriage, which was her second in the course of seven months.

The baby will be the fifth child for the couple. The little bundle of joy will join big sister Carmen Gabriela, 6, plus brothers Rafael Thomas, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 3, and Romeo Alejandro David, who turns 2 next month. Alec Baldwin also has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Baldwin recently opened up about what it's like keeping four young kids under the age of 7 entertained while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

She's now easing up on rules about screen time.

“I’ve learned that I’m letting myself go a little bit,” Hilaria told TODAY Parents last month. "I was always very anti-any kind of app or any kind of electronic device. I was like, ‘Pencil and paper only! Everything should be hands-on!’ And, ultimately, now I’ve realized that I have to go with the flow with their generation."