Jasmine Roth has a secret she's not keeping "hidden" any longer — the HGTV star is expecting her first child!

The "Hidden Potential" host and her hubby, Brett Roth, announced the happy news Tuesday on her Instagram page.

The home renovation guru, 35, shared a sweet pic of her and her husband embracing. In her hand, she holds an even sweeter snap: a sonogram of the couple's baby on the way.

"BABY ROTH IS COMING!" she gushed in the caption. "Oh my goodness, oh my goodness, OH MY GOODNESS!!

"So excited (also nervous, ecstatic, terrified, overjoyed, and all the feelings) that we are expecting our first baby on 4.27.20 ... this is happening!" she added. "We are so in love with this little one already."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Roth wasn't the only one who was excited. Her fellow HGTV stars shared their joy in the comments.

"Congratulations," wrote "Flip or Flop" star Christina Anstead, who welcomed her first child with husband Ant Anstead on Sept. 6.

"Yes!!!" wrote Alison Victoria.

"OH MY GOD," gushed Orlando Soria.

Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, told Roth she had a hunch Roth was pregnant. "I am not kidding. I had this thought yesterday. It must have been evident on your face," Drummond shared. "SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU! It's the best thing."

Roth and her husband got to know each other as roommates at Northeastern University in Boston. At the time, both were dating other people.

Things began to change after Roth's grandmother visited and Brett cooked a dinner for her.

"My grandma told me later that she leaned over to my mom and said, 'He's the one.' So my grandma's claim to fame is that she called it before we even knew," Roth told CountryLiving.com in August 2018.

The couple tied the knot in 2013 in Park City, Utah.

Congratulations, Jasmine and Brett!