HGTV star Mina Starsiak reveals she's pregnant following infertility struggle

HGTV star Mina Starsiak has announced that she is expecting.

“We’re pregnant!” Starsiak, who is due in September, told People. “It’s super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky.”

The “Good Bones” host, who has a son, Jack Richard, 1, with husband Steve Hawk, has struggled with infertility after giving birth in 2018.

“Based on our experience with Jack, by month three of trying, I was like, ‘This is not going to schedule. This isn’t how it happened the first time. There’s no reason it should be taking this long,’” she told People.

Starsiak, 35, told People that the couple’s first attempt at in vitro fertilization didn’t work and that they were determined to give it another go.

“We wanted to try one more time,” she said. “And then I think we both would have been OK and settled with being done, but the one more time worked.”

Calling it a “Hail Mary,” Starsiak says they tried intrauterine insemination (IUI), in which a doctor injects sperm directly into the uterus.

The infertility treatment worked and Starsiak is now over the moon. “It doesn’t feel real yet. But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears,” she said.