HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk is feeling no shame about her post-pregnancy body.

The "Good Bones" star, 35, shared a gallery of candid photos on Monday on Instagram to show how her body looks less than a week after giving birth to her second child, daughter Charlotte.

The first pic finds Starsiak Hawk looking remarkably toned in a sports bra and athletic shorts. But the photo, she revealed in her caption, was taken when she was sneakily "posed and sucked in."

The rest of Starsiak Hawk's photos find her relaxing in a pair of mesh post-pregnancy underwear.

"The rest are me, at rest ... in my diaper, bc yes, you have to wear a diaper after giving birth bc things just come out. There’s no room for modesty after childbirth. 😂," she joked.

Starsiak Hawk shared the photos to remind followers that Instagram often doesn't reflect reality.

"So next time you wish you looked like this or dressed like that, or had it ALL together like so many of the influencers we follow, just remember... you’re only being shown what they want you to see; part of them for sure, but usually not the whole story," she wrote.

"So be kind to yourselves and to those you might be quick to judge based solely on social media, she added, calling her post "My Monday soap box moment 😂"

Fans responded by thanking the star for being so honest.

"Yes!! It takes almost 10 months for the body to create, nurture, grow and birth a tiny human. It takes time (if ever!) to get back to the before. Celebrate every scar, dimple, stretch mark ladies, they are your badges of honor," one wrote.

"Wish they had social media when I had my babies, especially posts like this. You're a true inspiration," gushed another.

Starsiak Hawk's post comes six days after she and husband Steve Hawk welcomed baby Charlotte. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old son named Jack.

The home renovation guru announced she was expecting again in March after documenting the couple's secondary infertility struggles on social media.

"We're pregnant!" she told People at the time. "It’s super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky."

Though the couple's first attempt at in vitro fertilization (IVF) hadn't worked, they were determined to give it another go. "We wanted to try one more time," she said. "And then I think we both would have been OK and settled with being done, but the one more time worked."

So she and Hawk tried intrauterine insemination (IUI), in which a doctor injects sperm directly into the uterus. They were thrilled to learn a few weeks later that the procedure was a success.

"When I told (Steve) I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock," said Starsiak Hawk.