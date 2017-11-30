Heidi and Spencer's son met Santa and he didn't seem too excited

share tweet pin email

It's baby Gunner's first Christmas!

Proud parents Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt took their adorable 2-month-old son, Gunner, to meet Santa Claus for the very first time recently — and the sleepy little boy couldn't quite stay awake for the occasion.

@gunnerpratt fist time seeing Santa!🎅 it was a last-minute decision so we don’t look festive 😂#babysfirstchristmas #christmas 🎄 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:08am PST

Montag, 31, posed holding her snoozing little one alongside her hubby Pratt, 34, and jolly Santa (actual age unknown) in a sweet pic she shared Wednesday on Instagram.

In the shot, the couple is dressed down very casually — Montag in jeans and Pratt in shorts and a T-shirt — because, Montag explained in the caption, the idea to pop in on ol' Saint Nick was a spontaneous one.

"It was a last-minute decision so we don’t look festive," quipped the "Hills" alum, before adding the hashtag #babysfirstchristmas.

My first thanksgiving 🍁🦃 A post shared by gunner stone (@gunnerpratt) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:32pm PST

The reality TV vets, who welcomed their little boy Oct. 1, also recently shared a snap from Gunner's first Thanksgiving on his very own Instagram page — and in that pic he's wide awake and adorable.

Sporting a too-cute red cardigan and a dapper plaid bow tie, Gunner can be seen with just the hint of a smile beginning to form on his lips. "My first thanksgiving," reads the happy caption.

This month the couple also celebrated the nine-year anniversary of their Mexican elopement. Naturally, Montag took to Instagram to pour her heart out to her hubby.

"Best decision of my life," she wrote of their union, adding that welcoming their first child has only deepened the couple's love.

"I didn’t think our love could get deeper until @gunnerpratt arrived! Not only are you the most amazing husband, you are the most amazing father!" the new mom gushed. "I can’t wait to see the journey life has in store for us!"

What a happy holiday season for the Pratts!