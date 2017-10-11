share tweet pin email

New parents Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are sharing the spotlight with their baby boy.

The former “Hills” stars appear on the cover of the new issue of Us Weekly with their first child, Gunner Stone, who was born Oct. 1. Both Montag and Pratt posted a photo of the cover on their Instagram accounts Wednesday.

“Miracle baby! Welcome to the world my angel @gunnerpratt!” Montag wrote. (Yes, Gunner already has his own Instagram account, though there are no photos posted to it aside from his Us Weekly debut.)

Montag and Pratt explained the story behind the child’s name to the magazine. It seems Pratt really wants his son to pursue a career in sports.

“He’ll probably be a pitcher, so when Gunner steps to the mound, he’s going to be gunning those throws down home plate,” Pratt, 34, said. “If he wants to be a skier, he’s going to be gunning down those moguls. It just applies to a lot of sports.”

This being Spencer Pratt, he couldn’t help but stir the pot a little, saying he would like for Gunner to compete against Lauren Conrad’s infant son, Liam, someday.

G Stone US cover outsells little Liam's, but no hard feelings among Hills cuzins — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) October 11, 2017

“Hopefully they’re on rival sports teams,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.” (It remains to be seen whether LC, who had countless fights with Montag about Pratt on “The Hills,” would look forward to it.)

Montag said she’d considered Gunner as a baby name option for a while. “Gunner has been on my top names since before Spencer even agreed to have kids,” the 31-year-old former reality star told Us Weekly. “We went back and forth, but it just seemed like the best fit.”

Us Weekly notes that the new parents disagree on whether Stone is Gunner’s middle name or is attached to his first name. For what it’s worth, the child’s name is listed as “Gunner Stone” on both his Instagram account and the birth announcement on Pratt’s Twitter page.

You can see more photos of Gunner in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.