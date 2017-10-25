share tweet pin email

Heidi Montag is one happy new mom.

On Tuesday, the former "Hills" star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of pics of her and hubby Spencer Pratt's adorable baby boy, Gunner Stone, who was born Oct. 1.

All five of the gallery's photos were taken at the hospital as Gunner made his grand debut.

In one photo, Pratt can be seen sweetly kissing Montag's forehead as she cradles their tiny son. In another, mom is seen breastfeeding little Gunner as dad cuddles close to them.

"No words will ever be able to describe this miraculous moment of life! I have never been so full of love, joy, gratitude, faith, and euphoria. The deepest love I have ever felt. So blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby @gunnerpratt," gushed the joyful first-time mom. "Thank you God! Thank you @spencerpratt for being my rock and cheerleader."

And, yes, you may have noticed from Montag's post that Gunner's already got his own Instagram account — but, come on, would you expect anything less from his reality-TV-veteran folks?

Miracle baby! Welcome to the world my angel @gunnerpratt ! A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

The proud parents recently shared the story behind their son's name with Us Weekly. Pratt, it seems, would like Gunner to pursue a sports career.

"He’ll probably be a pitcher, so when Gunner steps to the mound, he’s going to be gunning those throws down home plate," Pratt explained. "If he wants to be a skier, he’s going to be gunning down those moguls. It just applies to a lot of sports."

Of course, Pratt couldn’t help but stir the pot a bit, adding that he would love for Gunner to one day compete against former "Hills" co-star Lauren Conrad’s infant son, Liam.

“Hopefully they’re on rival sports teams,” Pratt quipped.

Congrats again to Heidi and Spencer!