This is how Heidi Klum's kids react when she shows skin on social media

Heidi Klum often shows off her toned physique on social media, and she says some of her more revealing photos have sparked conversations with her kids.

"I'm definitely more open with my body and I'm an outgoing person. I am from Germany and I am, you know, I don't always tend to wear the most clothes," the supermodel, 47, said in an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "So you know sometimes they will give me a nudge and be like, 'Mom, really?'"

Klum is definitely not shy when it comes to sharing photos of her figure on social media, such as when she posed in a face mask and little else during a socially distanced hair coloring session in May.

Klum says she is always frank and straightforward about who she is with her kids, Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

"I'm like, 'Yeah really, this is who I am,” she said. “I do me, you do you, you know?'"

The former Victoria’s Secret angel also revealed that her oldest daughter, Leni, is interested in pursuing a modeling career.

“She's old enough now," Klum said.“I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now, she's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do.”

She added that while she is definitely not pressuring her daughter to follow in her footsteps, she will support her if that is her dream.

"Obviously, as a mother, (I want my) child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great and I love it and I've been in it for over 20 years but it's also, it's a lot of traveling, it's different,” she said. “You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman you have to be very strong."

Klum may post plenty of selfies on her own Instagram page, but she is committed to protecting her kids’ privacy on social media.

Leni has an Instagram account but does not reveal her face in any of the posts, and her famous mom avoids posting pictures of any of her kids’ faces on her own account.

The proud mom did share a cute video recently of her, Leni, Lou and a friend working out in masks outdoors.

Klum, who hosts “Germany’s Next Top Model,” also shared a sweet pic of her and Leni in a car wearing masks.

“Bring your Child to work day,” she captioned the photo.