Heidi Klum's daughter has darling reaction after seeing mom in audience of fashion show

There’s nothing like having your mom in the audience at a major milestone in life!

Heidi Klum captured a sweet moment shared between her and her 17-year-old daughter, Leni, on Sunday. Klum, 48, was seated in the audience of Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy at the Piazzetta San Marco to watch her daughter model one of the show’s looks.

In one clip taken by the “Making the Cut” host that was posted to Instagram, Leni walked elegantly down the runway in a satin mini dress adorned with a statement jewel necklace and a coordinating crown. When she reached her final spot on the runway, she peeked her mom in the crowd, inspiring her to flash a beaming smile.

“The smile when she sees mom 😁❤️,” Klum captioned the post.

The supermodel was a self-proclaimed “proud mom” at the show, snapping multiple videos of Leni as she walked the runway. In another video, Klum let her camera follow her daughter from another angle as she modeled the look.

Klum declared her pride for her daughter in the caption of the Instagram post, writing, “Proud Mom," with a barrage of blue heart emojis.

Klum posted one last moment on Instagram from the Dolce & Gabbana show, sharing a photo of her smiling in the audience of the show. If you look over Klum's shoulder in the background of the photo, you can see Leni posing on the runway in her gorgeous look.

“Happy 😃❤️🙏🏻🚀,” Klum simply captioned the photo.

The mother-daughter duo have been enjoying time in Italy together over the last couple of days. On Saturday, the two were twinning in coordinating Dolce & Gabbana silver metallic dresses. Klum opted for a stunning sleek shimmering gown while Leni wore a mini dress from the same glittery material.

Leni shared a snap of the two together on Instagram from their night out in Venice, captioning the adorable shot, “matching w mommy.”

Klum and her daughter are no stranger to a twinning moment. Earlier this year, the “America’s Got Talent” judge posted a series of makeup-free selfies with her daughter on Instagram and the resemblance was uncanny between the two.

“All NATURAL,” Klum captioned her post, adding the hashtags “#motherdaughter, #nofilter, #noretouching #inthecarselfie.”

Having Klum in the audience of the Dolce & Gabbana show wasn't the first major fashion moment Leni shared with her mom. The mother-daughter duo joined forces for Leni's modeling debut December 2020 when they appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February issue.

Leni celebrated her big career moment on Instagram and made sure to take the opportunity to thank her mom for being there with her to commemorate the accomplishment.

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!!” Leni wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”