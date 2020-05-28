Heather Locklear's daughter wore mom's Bon Jovi shirt 20 years later — see the pic

Like mother, like daughter.

Heather Locklear’s daughter with ex-husband Richie Sambora, Ava Sambora, posted two photos of herself on Instagram wearing her mom’s old Bon Jovi shirt.

“I got it from my mama (Like I literally got this shirt from my mom’s closet ),” she captioned the post, which also featured a picture of Locklear rocking the top at the 2000 ABC Summer Press Tour when Locklear and Sambora were still married.

The couple tied the knot in 1994 before divorcing in 2007.

The shirt is a family heirloom with a twist, since Sambora was the lead guitarist for Bon Jovi from 1983 until he left the band in 2013.

Of course, mothers and daughters raiding each other's closets isn't a new concept. In February, Reese Witherspoon's daughter, also Ava, outed her Oscar-winning mother for wearing her sweatshirt while the "Little Fires Everywhere" star was home sick.

Ava Sambora, 22, recently graduated from Loyola Marymount University. Locklear, 58, honored the accomplishment by sharing some videos on Instagram of her church celebrating the milestone.

"My church celebrating Ava’s graduation. She got a 4.0 this semester," the former "Melrose Place" star captioned the clips, which featured friends in their cars — heck, there was even a fire truck — honking and cheering her.