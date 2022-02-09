Heather Dubrow's unusual reaction to her daughter coming out in the family group text

Heather Dubrow had an unusual reaction to her 15-year-old daughter, Kat, coming out as a lesbian.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, 53, told People in an article published on Tuesday.

She explained that one day, “Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian.’”

However, Dubrow said she didn’t see the text because she was preoccupied with her dogs pooping in the house.

“So I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’” she recalled. “It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.”

The 15 year old also spoke to People about the support she has received since coming out to her mother.

Kat Dubrow said that her mom has asked her “trillions of questions that really show she cares.”

The teenager added, “She’s asked me about my pronouns. It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her.”

Heather Dubrow and husband Terry Dubrow, plastic surgeon and star of “Botched,” have four children together: daughter Max and twin brother Nick, 18, Coco, 11, and Kat.

“We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” Heather Dubrow told People.

Speaking about her reaction to Kat coming out, the reality television star explained, “All I cared about was creating an environment where they all felt safe, comfortable, happy.”

After leaving “RHOC” for a few years after season 11, Heather Dubrow returned to the franchise in December for the show’s 16th season.

According to People, Kat Dubrow will open up about her sexual identity in an upcoming episode of the reality show.

Heather Dubrow said she has some concerns about the social media response to her daughter’s story.

“Even though our family is very inclusive and accepting, of course you worry about what people (are) going to be like out in the world. And on social media,” she shared.

Kat Dubrow revealed that she is “really stressed” about publicly addressing her sexuality.

“But I’m really grateful that I have Max as an older sister, that she has already gone through all of this,” Kat Dubrow said. “Seeing my sister be so proud, and to see her be so comfortable with herself, it just makes me feel like I have nothing to worry about.”

In 2020, eldest daughter Max Dubrow came out as bisexual on Instagram.

Max Dubrow shared two photos of her sitting with a rainbow flag draped over her shoulders.

Her mom regrammed the post at the time and wrote, “I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother!”

Heather Dubrow also included multiple Pride flag emoji.