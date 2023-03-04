Heather Dubrow celebrates youngest child who comes out as transgender

Heather Dubrow is waving her "proud mom" flag high!

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star voiced support for her 12-year-old son, Ace, who has come out as transgender, on International Son's Day.

"It’s International sons day! We love you, our youngest son, Ace," she wrote, adding a red heart emoji. "Our job as parents is to give our kids a safe and supportive environment so they can grow up as healthy, happy, confident, independent humans."

Without sharing too many details, Heather Dubrow said they will let Ace "tell his own story someday if he chooses to do so."

"All we can say is Ace, we love you so much and we are proud to be your parents. Your brother and sisters love and support you too," she finished.

In a February 2022 interview with People, husband Terry Dubrow said Ace has "always been incredibly strong-willed" and is "going through a lot of self-exploration right now.

“Everyone always looked at [Ace] because [Ace] dresses ‘like a boy’, which, I hate those kinds of labels. It’s clothing. Clothing should just be clothing at this point,” Heather Dubrow added.

The couple also shares twins Nick and Max, 19, and Kat, 16.

Kat opened up about her sexuality to her family in February 2022 one year after daughter Max came out as bisexual.

“We’ve got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans,” Heather Dubrow told People.

The Bravo star said she learned the news after "Kat decided to drop in our family group text, ‘By the way, I’m a lesbian.’" However, Dubrow said she wasn't paying close attention since she was attending to dog poop in the house.

“So I wrote back, ‘Who let the dogs poop in the house?’” she said. “It was a total mom fail, and they’ve never let me forget that.”

After the flub, the teen shared some of the support she's received from her mom since coming out, like asking her "trillions of questions."

"She’s asked me about my pronouns," Kat said. "It’s really easy to talk to her. It’s not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her."