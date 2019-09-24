A fourth-grade teacher in Kentucky went above and beyond to make sure a 10-year-old student with spina bifida could be included on a recent field trip.

Ryan Neighbors's fourth-grade class was heading to Falls of the Ohio on a field trip, but since the site isn't wheelchair-accessible, her mother Shelly King was trying to plan a way to make sure she could participate.

"Normally with field trips like this, when they're not accessible, we take an educational day and she and I go out and make our own field trip in the city," King explained. This time, she planned on using a specially-designed backpack carrier to carry Ryan, and was talking to Ryan's teachers about the plan.

That's when Jim Freeman, a fourth-grade science teacher, reached out and offered to carry Ryan on his back all day.

King wrote about the heart-warming experience on the "Team Ryan" Facebook page, where she chronicles her daughter's day-to-day life and achievements. Over the weekend, the post quickly went viral, amassing over a thousand shares.

King said that Freeman volunteered "out of nowhere," explaining that he isn't even Ryan's teacher.

"Mr. Freeman stepped in and was like 'Oh, I don't mind carrying her, it's completely fine,'" King said. "We were all just like 'What?' Like, fifty pounds of dead weight is kind of taxing on your body. He just stepped in out of nowhere and offered to do it."

Because of Freeman's offer, King said that she didn't have to accompany Ryan on the field trip, which allowed Ryan to spend time with her peers and have a sense of independence that she can't always experience.

"[Ryan's] your average ten-year-old, where she wants to be independent from me," King explained, adding that Ryan had enjoyed the trip. "Especially because I'm with her most of the time, helping her in most of life's situations, so the fact that she got to be independent from me, and I didn't have to hover over her or be there was a huge deal for her. She felt grown."

King said that Freeman's unexpected offer was a "big deal" to her.

"A lot of times, if you don't deal with disabilities on a daily basis, you don't really understand having to finagle these situations," she said. "And you don't really think about what's accessible and what's not. For him to step in and automatically take that responsibility on himself, and not give it any second thought — I mean, it's not even her teacher. This is somebody I've seen in passing at school, but never really spoke to, and out of the kindness of his heart, he wanted to make a difference for her."

Jim Freeman volunteered to carry Ryan Neighbors for the duration of the field trip. Courtesy of Shelly King

"It was a big deal, because when you're a special needs mom, you're used to doing everything yourself, and you're used to taking on the physical labor and doing anything you can to accommodate life for them," King added. "To know that someone else out there has the empathy and compassion to step up and say 'Hey, let me help out, let me give this opportunity, and I want to do this'... None of us ever thought it was going to end up like this."