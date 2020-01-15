A "haunted" Elsa doll just wouldn't let this Texas family go.

The Madonia family from Houston found out that "Frozen" is truly inescapable, as Emily Madonia wrote on Facebook that an Elsa doll she first gave her daughter in 2013 kept finding its way back home after they twice tried to throw the creepy toy in the garbage.

"To recap for those of you who have not been following our Elsa doll saga, Mat threw it away weeks ago and then we found it inside a wooden bench,'' Madonia wrote last week. "Okay....so we were weirded out and tightly wrapped it in its own garbage bag and put that garbage bag INSIDE another garbage bag filled with other garbage and put it in the bottom of our garbage can underneath a bunch of other bags of garbage and wheeled it to the curb and it was collected on garbage day. Great, right?

"We went out of town, forgot about it. Today Aurélia says 'Mom, I saw the Elsa doll again in the backyard.' HELP US GET RID OF THIS HAUNTED DOLL."

Madonia, who did not respond to a request from TODAY Parents, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that the doll, which sings the inescapable "Frozen" song "Let It Go" when a button on her collar is pushed, began only singing and speaking in Spanish instead of English "even when it was turned off."

Emily Madonia said the Elsa doll began only speaking and singing in Spanish two years ago. click2houston.com

Rather than believe the doll had turned into Chucky or Annabelle, the family initially figured it was some kind of prank.

"The doll has some marker on her from my daughter coloring over the years, so I know the doll that reappeared was the original and not a replacement,'' Madonia told NBC Houston affiliate KPRC. "Most logical thinkers believe it’s a prank, but I don’t understand how or when it was done, especially because the garbage truck had taken it away.”

Rather than called in Lorraine and Ed Warren for an exorcism, they took the drastic measure of mailing the doll to an "online running friend" of Madonia's in Minnesota without a return address so that he couldn't mail it back.

Madonia wrote that the doll laughed for 30 seconds straight as she was putting it in the box to mail it, which had never happened before.

"If the doll comes back, I might have to open my mind to some of the more supernatural solutions,” Madonia told KPRC.

Elsa arrived safely at the home of Chris Hogan, who taped the doll to the brush guard of his Jeep.

"If anything weird happens I’m welding her into a steel pipe and sinking it in Lake of the Woods,'' Hogan wrote on his Facebook page.

Madonia reiterated in her Facebook post on Tuesday that she doesn't believe the creepy Elsa doll is a hoax.

"Either the doll is haunted or some crazy psychopath has dug the doll out of the garbage (that was already taken away) and broken into my house/property multiple times,'' she wrote. "I am going to go with the haunted thing."

She also addressed why she didn't just burn the doll, as many people suggested.

"Because it does no good,'' she wrote. "If there is something in the doll, it will come out. You can’t destroy what’s inside. Honestly I don’t know if any of this junk is true. But I wanted the doll off my property ASAP. I was tired of it coming back and hiding in weird places."

Madonia is just happy the doll is taped to a Jeep on the other side of the country.

"In the end, I’m just a mom and a violinist and a wife and a normal person who doesn’t want to be forever known as 'the haunted doll lady,''' she wrote. "I am fascinated by the unknown though and this whole experience has been pretty entertaining. But I am extremely happy the doll is not here anymore and I hope to God it stays that way."