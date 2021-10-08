Watch Harry Styles call out 3 dads in the audience at his concert

Happy weekend! Here's what we are smiling about this week:

We have some very good news!

Dylan Dreyer's baby boy, Rusty, is home from the hospital!

Welcome home, Rusty! You have a lot of adventures ahead with your two big brothers!

A Marine surprised his mom by coming home months early

The only thing better than a military reunion is a mother and son military reunion. The look on this mom's face when her Marine Corps son surprises her by coming home months early is priceless.

Harry Styles called out three men at his concert in the cutest way

When Harry Styles looks out into the audiences on his "Love on Tour" concerts, he sees a lot of young women. But at a recent show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he found a different breed of audience member: dads.

"You know how I know you're the dads?" he asked. "'Cause you're wearing a golf shirt to a concert."

As the crowd roars in response, the dads good-naturedly show off their fashion choice.

"Are all three of you tucked in?" Styles asks. "One... two... are you tucked in? HE'S TUCKED IN!" he yells, referring to the men's shirts, and throws his arms up in the air.

We're pretty sure those dads are even bigger heroes to their daughters now, golf shirts or not!

Model Lila Moss made a big statement with a small accessory

At Milan Fashion Week, Kate Moss's daughter, Lila Grace Moss, walked the catwalk wearing something that wasn't designed by either Fendi or Versace.

The 19-year-old, who has type 1 diabetes, wore her insulin pump below her hip on her thigh while modeling a cropped jacket and baroque-patterned bodysuit.

When she posted a picture of her runway appearance on Instagram, Moss didn't mention the pump herself, but her followers did, especially those also in the type 1 diabetes community.

One commented, “I love showing my 11yr old T1 daughter your pics. 👏❤️.”

Another wrote, "As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway!” one user wrote. “You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better 🙌.”

The cast of "Alias" had a reunion, and it was epic

The television show "Alias" debuted 20 years ago this month, led by Jennifer Garner in her breakout role as CIA double agent Sydney Bristow, and ran for five years.

Garner recently organized a cast reunion in honor of the show's anniversary and posted a video from the night as her first TikTok post on her new account.

"We’re here, we’re older, but we still got it," Garner wrote in the caption.

We agree!

Dave Grohl talked about his special bond with his daughter

Even rock stars are softies when it comes to their kids, it seems.

Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, recently visited TODAY to talk about his new memoir, "The Storyteller," and shared with Carson Daly how he created a special bond with daughter Violet, now 16, even before she was born.

Grohl talked to Violet regularly through her mother's belly when she was still in the womb. When she was born in April 2006, she recognized her father’s voice instantly.

“I got right close to her face and and I said, ‘Hey, Violet, it’s me.’ And she stopped screaming,” Grohl shared.

... and a reminder that dogs are, in fact, the best

For all of those who are wondering what they were thinking when they brought home that pandemic puppy, this video might be a good reminder that puppies grow into dogs who very well might be worth all the trouble.

Have a good weekend!

