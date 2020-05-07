'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint and partner Georgia Groome welcome 1st child

Rupert Grint is a dad!

The "Harry Potter" star, 31, has welcomed a daughter with partner Georgia Groome.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl,” publicist Clair Dobbs told TODAY in a statement Thursday. No further details were revealed, and the publicist asked that the family be given privacy at "this very special time."

Grint and Groome have reportedly been together since 2011, and confirmed the pregnancy in early April after Groome, best known for her role in the film "Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging" was photographed with a visible baby bump.

In 2018, Grint said in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian that he was hoping to eventually become a father.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon," he said at the time. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

The couple have kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight. According to People magazine, few fans even knew the actors were dating until a throwback photo of the pair went viral on Twitter.

Grint most recently appeared in M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant," a thriller TV series on Apple TV+, where he plays the character of Julian Pearce, the younger brother to Lauren Ambrose's Dorothy Turner.