As the United Kingdom began another strict lockdown Monday in an attempt to control the surge of a new, more easily transmittable variant of COVID-19, English actor Jessie Cave posted a picture on her Instagram account of her 2-month-old son, Tenn, on a bed in a hospital room.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive," she wrote. "He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Cave, 33, played the character of Lavender Brown, aka Ron Weasley's girlfriend, in the film adaptations of the "Harry Potter" novels. Tenn is her third child with partner Alfie Brown. The couple are also parents to Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4.

"Really didn’t want this to be the start of my family's new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth," Cave wrote in the post. "Once again, I’m in awe of nurses and doctors."

English actor Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince," posted on her Instagram account that her infant son has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Courtesy Everett Collection

Cave noted that Tenn is now 9 lbs., 7 oz., and "stronger and bigger than he was when we were last in a hospital room." He had to spend some time in the neonatal nursery after his birth in October.

After Tenn's birth, Cave posted how hard it was to be pregnant and give birth in a pandemic year. "Nothing has gone as planned this year for me and for anyone... it's scary to go to all the scans and appointments alone, it's scary to bring a baby into this world," she wrote.

"I just wanted to say good luck to all the new parents of 2020 and 2021. It’s hard and it’s scary, but it’s worth it for the second they are here and home."