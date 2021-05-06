IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Harry and Meghan share new photo of Archie for his 2nd birthday

The couple shared the picture on their Archewell website.
Prince Harry and Meghan visit Cape Town
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their son's second birthday on Thursday.Paul Edwards / Reuters
/ Source: TODAY
By Chrissy Callahan

Adorable Archie photo alert!

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are celebrating their son Archie's second birthday on Thursday, and they just gave royal watchers a nice treat. The proud parents shared a new photo of the toddler on their Archewell website, and it's left us all wanting more.

In the sweet snapshot, Archie can be seen from behind staring at a giant display of balloons outside. The 2-year-old has a full head of hair and looks dapper in a sweater and jeans. The grainy filter adds a classic vintage vibe to the photo, too.

Harry and Meghan released this photo of Archie on his second birthday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photos of Archie are pretty rare since the couple officially stepped away from their royal duties, so it was a special treat for their fans.

Earlier in the day, the proud parents shared a message on their Archewell website that thanked everyone for their birthday wishes.

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday," they wrote. "Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

The couple also encouraged people to donate what they can to help fund vaccines for people in need.

"As of today, around 80 percent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries. While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start," they continued.

Several members of the British royal family sent birthday wishes to Archie on Thursday, including Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Charles.

Chrissy Callahan

