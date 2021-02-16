When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they’re expecting their second child, they gave royal watchers something to celebrate — and rom-com lovers something to swoon about.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle released their happy news alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of themselves on Valentine’s Day. The pic shows the duchess reclining in the grass, with her knees bent, her head on Harry’s lap and one hand resting on her baby bump.

It’s a touching image, and according to fans of “Notting Hill,” it’s a familiar one, too.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child. Misan Harriman

Of course, an American actor falling for a handsome Brit already harks back to the storyline of the 1999 film starring Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant (if you swap the bookshop owner for a prince).

But what devotees of the romantic comedy noticed was that the photo looks strikingly like the final scene of the hugely successful movie — so much so, the royal couple could have added a spoiler alert to their pregnancy announcement for anyone who hasn’t watched the nearly 22-year-old film.

Look familiar? YouTube

Buzz about the similarities began shortly after the announcement, with fans taking to Twitter to comment on the seeming nod to “Notting Hill.”

“Am sure I'm not the first to notice there's some really sweet Notting Hill vibes in Harry and Meghan's announcement pic,” wrote one admirer of both the pic and the flick.

“Meghan and Harry recreating the Notting Hill final scene shot, chefs kiss,” tweeted another.

In the film’s final scene, Roberts’ character appears stretched out on a park bench in the same pose as the duchess, with her head in Grant’s lap. The scene serves as confirmation to viewers that the two get to have a happily ever after together.

Some on social media even noted that Harry and Meghan’s pic was especially apt, given that they released it on Valentine’s Day — which might just be the unofficial streaming holiday for the movie.

Although it proved to be apt for the couple for another reason altogether.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choose Valentine's Day to announce they are expecting their second baby.



Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, made front-page news on Valentine’s Day in 1984, following the announcement that she was pregnant with her second baby — Harry.