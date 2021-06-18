See what made this kindergarten teacher break down in tears

If you’re looking for some good news, you're in the right place: There were several reasons to smile this week!

We're celebrating dads!

With Father's Day this weekend, we've got dads on the brain, and these dads are winning TikTok.

Though some do show off their sweet, sweet #DadMoves, dads do more than dance on TikTok. Some are using the social media app to give great #DadAdvice, like TikTok dad @DadAdviceFromBo, who dishes out tips ranging in topic from smarter car buying to safe hiking or properly caulking a sink.

@dadadvicefrombo I get a lot of questions about buying cars. Thought of this tip as I was making bacon. Is the sizzle too loud? Love, Dad ##DadAdvice ♬ original sound - DadAdviceFromBo

This dad will have an extra special Father's Day...

After living with their stepfather Frank Powell for six years, teens Sarah and Will Oliver decided this year to make it official: They surprised him with a sweet "dad-posal" and asked him to officially adopt them.

Even before Sarah and Will Oliver asked their stepfather, Frank Powell, to adopt them, he considered them his own. TODAY

The teens decided to pop the question over the PA system at the South Carolina school where Frank teaches, saying, “Attention, attention! Frank Powell, this is Sarah and Will Oliver. We would like to ask you to please officially become our dad and adopt us.”

That earned them a group hug and a resounding yes.

... and this dad is celebrating a dream come true

We loved the story of a Michigan dad who, after losing his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, told his daughter he would like to work for Costco.

my dad has been laid off due to covid and now that he's vaccinated he's itching to go back to work, so i told him i'd help him with his resume. i asked him where he wants to work, and he said, SO earnestly, "costco seems like a nice place" i'm gonna cry lol — rebecca mix, proud daughter of a costco employee (@mixbecca) May 6, 2021

After his daughter tweeted about their conversation, she received a message from a Costco store manager in Michigan. A week later, she posted a picture of her dad's brand new Costco employee badge.

Congratulations to Jeff and to Costco!

These athletes' Olympic dreams are becoming a reality...

This week, swimmers and divers began competing at the U.S. Olympic trials to qualify for a trip to the rescheduled Olympic games in Tokyo this summer.

Watching young athletes achieve the dreams they have worked so hard for never gets old.

... and this graduate honored the parents who helped her achieve her goals

When Jennifer Rocha recently graduated from the University of California at San Diego, she decided to take her celebratory photos in the fields where she has worked with her parents, Jose Juan and Angelica Maria, since she was in high school.

Jennifer Rocha and her parents Jose Juan and Angelica Marie worked in these fields near their home in Coachella, California, together from the time she was a teenager. @branden.shoots/Instagram

“I wanted to go back to the field because that's what molded me as a person and that's what gave me the reason to pursue a higher education," Rocha explained. "My dad's lesson to the three of his girls was, 'hey, if you don't pursue higher education, this is where you're going to end up your whole life.'"

This baby girl's milestone was caught on video...

There is nothing like those first belly laughs!

... and this 8-month-old finally met her grandparents for the first time

"I'm your grandpa!"

It's the foreheads touching that did us in.

This teacher had an emotional message for his students

After a long year of virtual learning and teaching, watching Mr. Talcott say goodbye to his kindergarten students from his kitchen left us just as teary as he was.

"I think we can agree that this year has been hard. Has this year been hard for us, class family? Yeah, it's been super hard," he said. "But who have we had? Who have we had to get through it together? Us. Each other."

... and this principal said goodbye to his students in a special way

Principal Marcus Gause of T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina, went above and beyond to let his students know how he feels about them.

At their graduation at Greensboro Coliseum, Gause serenaded the school's Class of 2021 with his rendition of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

The crowd roared in approval, especially after Gause hit the high notes!

These special dogs living their best lives will make you smile

This video of differently abled dogs enjoying some time frolicking in the water posted by former professional basketball player and Twitter influencer Rex Chapman made us smile.

Where there’s a will there’s a way. Bless these humans. Sometimes we don’t suck. And — we don’t deserve dogs… pic.twitter.com/c04ZidXQpD — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 17, 2021

"Where there's a will there's a way," Chapman wrote. "Bless these humans. Sometimes we don't suck. And — we don't deserve dogs..."

We agree.

