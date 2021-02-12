No matter how you feel about Valentine's Day, we can all use a reminder that we share love, have a lot to look forward to and need each other.

Here are some of the week's best reasons to smile.

There's a new British royal baby!

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their first child, a baby boy, this week in London. The oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, announced the birth on Instagram.

The baby, whose name has not been announced, is the first grandchild for Princess Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and the ninth great-grandchild for the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

... and these new grandparents welcomed a sweet new visitor

A lot of us are missing grandparents right now, so it's no wonder this video of TikTok user @jparonish12's baby, Audriana Arleen, visiting her Baba and Pappy's house for the first time is winning so many hearts.

Just look at that smile!

Never miss a parenting story with the TODAY Parents newsletter! Sign up here.

This mom made history at the Super Bowl...

When mom of three Sarah Thomas made history this week as the first female referee at a Super Bowl, she brought along a special accessory: a small angel pin to remind her that her mom and dad were with her in spirit, even though they couldn't attend the game because of COVID-19 precautions.

... and this Super Bowl moment could make even a Chiefs fan smile

No matter who you cheered for in Super Bowl 55, you can't deny the joy in this moment NFL Films caught between Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin and fiancée Mariah DelPercio.

After Tampa Bay's victory over Kansas City, DelPercio finds Godwin on the field and leaps into his arms. After a long hug, the two collapse into piles of confetti.

This moment between @CGtwelve_ and his fiancée will make you smile 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ANDGzAUKPw — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 10, 2021

There's a new book in the 'Rosie Revere' series...

This week, we met Aaron Slater, a boy who loves to draw but struggles to read. Inspired by the book's illustrator David Roberts, who is dyslexic, author Andrea Beaty made Aaron's the newest story in their "Questioneers" series, which includes "Rosie Revere, Engineer" and "Ada Twist, Scientist."

... and Pink's daughter showed off her singing skills

Grammy-winning artist Pink released a new song this week, "Cover Me in Sunshine," and her collaborator on the track is her 9-year-old daughter, Willow.

“Cover Me In Sunshine” with my baby girl is out now!! Hope this one puts a smile on your face 🌞 https://t.co/HPWimNK8hA pic.twitter.com/EYor3S7H3v — P!nk (@Pink) February 12, 2021

"Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too,” Pink said in a statement.

The "Please Forgive Me" singer posted a sweet video of Willow singing the tune on her TikTok account earlier this week.

Of course, she then followed that up with a video of 4-year-old son Jameson putting his own spin on things.

"This one is trouble," she wrote.

This baby at the Nasdaq opening is a big deal...

Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, made history this week when she became the youngest female CEO to take a company public.

When she rang Nasdaq's opening bell from the dating app's Austin offices, Wolfe Herd had her 1-year-old son, Bobby Lee "Bo" Herd II, on her hip. A representative from Bumble told TODAY Parents that Bo is one of the first babies to be present at a Nasdaq opening.

"This is what leadership looks like," said Bumble's company Instagram account.

... and this baby proves what an accomplishment that is

There's a reason why 2.5 million people have watched TikTok user Samantha Avery's video of her baby son Bowie: that smile.

Avery's hashtags — #teamnosleep and #momlife among them — are very relatable, but as one commenter noted, "The insomnia can't be that bad when the kid is THAT cute."

Finally...

We leave you with this face: the perfectly fresh skin, the tiny puckered lips, the peacefully closed eyes, the little hand tucked under the chin, and all. Those. Neck. folds. And that's all before TikTok user Aaron Nichole's newborn gives you a baby coo.

We can't think of a better reminder of the power of love.