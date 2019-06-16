Happy Father's Day! The TODAY team shared sweet tributes on Instagram honoring the dads in their lives.

It was the first Father's Day Hoda Kotb's partner, Joel Schiffman, got to spend with baby girl Hope Catherine, whom they welcomed to the family in April. Hoda shared a sweet photo of the family out on a neighborhood stroll.

Big sister Haley Joy, 2, was riding high on her dad's shoulders, while Hoda pushed Hope in a stroller.

"Happy Father’s Day to one amazing pop! Xxx," she wrote.

Al Roker, who is a father of three, started his day with a healthy gourmet breakfast cooked by his oldest daughter, Courtney. A few years ago, Courtney joined her dad on TODAY to whip up another special Father's Day meal: a delicious ribeye with creamed kale.

Roker also shared a photo with his three children and wife Deborah Roberts. It may be Al's special day, but he said he "couldn't have a great Father's Day without an amazing mom" like Roberts to help guide their kids.

Savannah Guthrie shared a photo of her daughter, Vale, 4, and son, Charley, 2, having a picnic with their dad, Mike Feldman. She only needed three words to sum up her feelings about the day.

"Best. Dad. Ever," she wrote, along with three hearts.

Jenna Bush Hager spent the morning with her dad, former President George W. Bush. She shared a photo of her two girls, Poppy and Mila, hanging out with their proud grandpa.

"Glad we could spend the morning with you dear dad! Happy Father’s Day to all of those who make us feel so loved," she wrote.

Of course, Dylan Dreyer's 2-year-old son, Calvin, continued to be 100 percent adorable. Dreyer shared a heartfelt post talking about how much Calvin looks up to his dad, Brian Fichera.

"The way Calvin looks up to his daddy is the ultimate gift...even in his loud shirts and while playing cornhole," Dreyer wrote. "There’s no one better and I’m so thankful for our perfect little family. Happy Father’s Day."

Dreyer also shared a photo of herself giving her dad a massive hug.

"I’ll always be a daddy’s girl and there’s nothing sweeter than seeing Calvin love his Pop Pop as much as I do! Happy Father’s Day to this incredible man!!" she wrote.

Peter Alexander's wife, Alison, and daughters Ava and Emma, surprised him on the set of the TODAY show. They were so sneaky, he said he had no idea!

"On Friday night, Alison told me she, Ava & Emma were at the neighbors for s’mores (Ava’s idea!) and said they’d call afterward. Later, she said her FaceTime wasn’t working so we’d have to say goodnight by phone. All the while, they were making their way to NYC! Never had a clue," Alexander wrote.

On Father's Day, Sheinelle Jones reflected on the moment it all began, when she met her husband, Uche Ojeh. The couple now have three kids and Jones said she owes the fact she met the love of her life to a chance meeting in college.

"Gosh I was 19 years old when I first saw him stroll on campus .... who knew 22 years later we’d be standing here with 3 kiddos!" she wrote. "From the day to day activities,recitals, games & lessons, and everything else that has given us *both* gray hairs ... he is there. (So happy your dad asked me for directions that day.) ☺️ Happy Father’s Day!"