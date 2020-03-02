Sign up for our newsletter

Through iconic tales like "The Lorax" and "The Cat in the Hat," Theodor Seuss Geisel — more commonly known as Dr. Seuss — taught us important lessons about caring for the environment and obeying our parents.

And, through inspirational works like "Oh, the Places You'll Go" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," the author reminded us of the importance of having a kind heart and believing in our limitless potential.

Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss! Random House

Having written and illustrated more than 40 children's books during his career, Seuss also made us laugh as we attempted the tongue twisters of "Fox in Socks" and silently cheered for Sam I Am and his "Green Eggs and Ham."

Today, on the 116th anniversary of Dr. Seuss' birthday, here are 12 quotes that shaped our childhoods and are still impacting kids today.

"I Can Read With My Eyes Shut!" by Dr. Seuss Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“If you keep your eyes open enough, oh, the stuff you will learn! The most wonderful stuff!”

- I Can Read With My Eyes Shut! (1978, $6 on Amazon)

Happy Birthday to You! Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“Today you are you! That is truer than true! There is no one alive who is you-er than you!”

- Happy Birthday to You! (1959, $11 on Amazon)

The Lorax Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”

- The Lorax (1971, $13 on Amazon)

Oh, the Places You'll Go! Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”

“And when things start to happen, don’t worry. Don’t stew. Just go right along. You’ll start happening too!”

“You’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so…get on your way!”

- Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (1990, $17 on Amazon)

One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“From there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere.”

- One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish (1990, $6 on Amazon)

The Cat in the Hat Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“Look at me! Look at me now! It is fun to have fun, but you have to know how.”

- The Cat in the Hat (1957, $6 on Amazon)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“And what happened then? Well…in Who-ville they say that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day!”

- How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1957, $11 on Amazon)

Oh, the Thinks You Can Think! Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“Think left and think right and think low and think high. Oh, the thinks you can think up if only you try!”

- Oh, the Thinks You Can Think! (1975)

Dr. Seuss/Ted Geisel Courtesy of Dr. Seuss Enterprises

“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

- I Can Read With My Eyes Shut! (1978, $6 on Amazon)

Green Eggs and Ham Courtesy of Random House Children’s Books

“I do not like green eggs and ham. I do not like them, Sam-I-am.”

- Green Eggs and Ham (1960, $6 on Amazon)

Editor's note: This story was originally published on March 1, 2016.