Happy 1st birthday, Charley! Savannah shares sweet snaps on son's big day

share tweet pin email

What a difference a year makes! Charley Max Feldman turned one on Friday, and proud momma Savannah Guthrie shared some photos of her big boy on social media.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Savannah Guthrie shares adorable photo of son Charley on his first birthday Play Video - 0:40 Savannah Guthrie shares adorable photo of son Charley on his first birthday Play Video - 0:40

“From his first day to his first year, this child is joy. Happy birthday Charley!!!” the TODAY anchor wrote in an Instagram caption for a series of photos that show him over the past year, from his newborn days to his current status as toddler.

From his first day to his first year, this child is joy. Happy birthday Charley!!! Thanking God for this best of blessings. ❤️ A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:41am PST

“Thanking God for this best of blessings ❤.”

Instagram / @savannagunthrie Looking good, little man!

Charley is the younger child of Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman. He’s named after Savannah’s father, who died of a heart attack when she was 16. Charley shares his middle name with Mike’s grandfather.

Instagram / @savannagunthrie Practicing for the day he can keep up with big sister, Vale!

He’s also the little brother to 3-year-old Vale, who memorably welcomed her sibling to the world a year ago with a kiss and the greeting: “I love you, baby brother.”

Savannah Guthrie / TODAY Vale a year ago, as she reacted to her new baby brother, Charley.

Savannah posted more photos of the birthday boy less than an hour after her first Instagram post to show off some of the best photos of Charlie beaming.

“Life motto: Always Be Smiling #Charley,” she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram / @savannahgunthrie Charley is the happiest of kids!

Savannah also shared one of the photos on Twitter, where she admitted she might have gone a bit nuts to mark his milestone.

“If oversharing pics of Charley on his first birthday is wrong, I don’t wanna be right,” she wrote.

If oversharing pics of Charley on his first birthday is wrong, I donât wanna be right pic.twitter.com/v3rqL26xup — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) December 8, 2017

TODAY viewers are used to seeing both of Savannah’s children on set. She brought Charley to Studio 1A on her first day back from maternity leave back in March, and has shared adorable photos of him throughout the past year on social media. (He was a pineapple for Halloween, folks!)

These are my precious Halloween babies: the baby Pineapple and the Doctor-Princess (her creation). I’m holding them tighter tonight because terror struck in my neighborhood just as we were about to take them trick or treating. I’m counting my blessings that we are safe, that our friends are safe and my heart aches for those who lost everything today. A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

Happy birthday, big guy!