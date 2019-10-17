"Hamilton" star Miguel Cervantes and his wife, Kelly Cervantes, honored their late daughter, Adelaide, on what would have been her 4th birthday.

Kelly shared a photo of her husband cradling Adelaide as a newborn.

"Four years ago today you came barreling into this world. Five days ago you left it. We love you so much, Adelaideybug. I hope you’re eating alllll the cake. Happy birthday," she wrote in a heartbreaking caption.

Miguel shared his own photo of his little girl, writing, "Happy birthday to our baby sister. We will celebrate you today and every day."

Adelaide died over the weekend from a severe form of epilepsy that was first diagnosed when she was just 7 months old. She had been in hospice care for several weeks.

Kelly revealed the news by sharing a heartbreaking photo of Adelaide's empty bedroom on Twitter.

The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Adelaide left us early Saturday. She went peacefully in my arms, surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain + seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaideybug and forever after 💔💜 pic.twitter.com/bf46YCODM7 — Kelly Cervantes (@KellyGC411) October 13, 2019

Kelly and Miguel, who stars in the Chicago production of the hit Broadway musical, have worked to raise awareness and funding for epilepsy research through the nonprofit Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy since Adelaide was first diagnosed.

Kelly shared details surrounding Adelaide's treatment on her blog, including a post on Oct. 4 letting fans know Adelaide had entered hospice due to her worsening condition.

Adelaide suffered from a "neuro-degenerative" condition with no cure that caused her brain to deteriorate, Kelly explained last month.

The diagnosis caused the couple to change their goals from improving Adelaide's health to making her as comfortable as possible in the final weeks of her life.

In a letter to Adelaide she shared with fans, Kelly told her daughter she'd taught "eternal lessons" to her family.

"I promise you, my angel baby, that your efforts, your fight, your life will not have been in vain," she wrote. "We will take the eternal lessons you taught us and continue to plant your seeds in the hearts of anyone who will listen."