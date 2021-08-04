Breastfeeding in public is legal and protected by federal law in all 50 states. But sadly, moms continue to be shamed for doing it outside.

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, thinks that needs to change and is using their large social media platform to normalize nursing.

On Tuesday, the “Without You” singer shared a Instagram photo proudly breastfeeding their 2-week-old son, Ender, during a park outing. In the sweet snap, the little boy wears adorable purple pants with dog faces printed on them.

“#Worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!” Halsey, 26, captioned the post.

“Hell yeah go and get it. I wish my girlfriend was this confident. She had a hard time breastfeeding in public because of the fear of judgement,” one fan commented.

Added another, “MOMMY HALSEY IS THE CUTEST THING I’VE EVER SEEN.”

Halsey and their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, welcomed Ender on July 14.

“Gratitude,” Halsey wrote on Instagram. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love.”

Last month, Halsey shared the cover art for their new album, which honors motherhood. “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power,” will be released on August 27.

In the powerful image, Halsey poses on a golden throne with a baby and one breast exposed. The photo was inspired by Madonna and Child renaissance art.

“This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something, to be admired,” Halsey explained on Instagram. “We have a long way to go with eradicating social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”