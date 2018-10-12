Parents, how do you REALLY feel about Halloween? Take our survey!

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Parents, is Halloween a treat... or a trick?

October is a magical time of year, and Halloween is one of the all-time favorite kid holidays. But behind all those wonderful memories are the parents: peeling grapes to make "eyeballs," negotiating to get indecisive kids to commit to a costume, trying to make the tombstones in the front yard stay put and probably sneaking a few mini-Snickers along the way. Hey, we earned it.

Tell us what you really think about Halloween in our survey below!