No masks required! Halloween fun is easy with these 6 video game events

The coronavirus pandemic may be keeping real-life Halloween celebrations to a minimum this year, but in some of kids' favorite video games, the spooky festivities are all lined up and ready to provide a some virtual Halloween fun.

With no social distancing or face masks required, kids can get in on Halloween fun in games like Minecraft, Pokémon Go and Animal Crossing without leaving their homes. Below is our guide to some of the frightfully fun activities little gamers can participate in not just on Halloween, but in the days surrounding the holiday.

Pokémon Go

Halloween festivities will be available in the popular augmented reality game Pokémon Go from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Players will follow a special Halloween storyline within the game, complete with mini events and challenges themed around the spooky holiday.

Special Halloween-themed events will be taking place in Pokemon Go from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Niantic/Pokemon Go

Pokémon trainers also will have the opportunity to catch more ghost-type and spooky Pokémon while playing the game, and special Halloween outfits and accessories will be available for purchase from the in-game shop.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Within the island setting of Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Halloween festivities have been taking place since Sept. 30. As a part of a free update to the Nintendo Switch game, players can grow pumpkins and harvest them for DIY projects to decorate their island for the big day.

Halloween costumes also can be purchased from the Able Sisters shop, and Nook Miles can be exchanged for additional costume accessories like body paint and colored eye contacts. Players can further decorate their island by learning Halloween DIY projects from other residents of their island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will hold a Halloween night celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Nintendo

On Halloween night, the anthropomorphic animals on each island will come out in Halloween costumes of their own. And, after 5 p.m. on Oct. 31, neighbors will gather in the plaza, which will be decorated with Halloween decorations. Keep an eye out for a mysterious guest: Jack, the "czar of Halloween." By giving Jack lollipops and candy, players will earn spooky in-game rewards, but save some candy for your neighbors too, or you may fall victim to a Halloween prank!

Minecraft

Wildly popular sandbox-style game Minecraft will offer multiple Halloween-themed features for players across many of its platforms.

In the newest Minecraft game, Minecraft Dungeons, a fall event will run from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3 with limited time seasonal trials to complete and exclusive spooky gear and weapons to collect. Players also will be able to snag a free Halloween skin and other spooky additions in the Minecraft Marketplace, and Minecraft Earth will introduce new character creator design items and a few spooky new characters starting Oct. 20.

Halloween spookiness will appear within many of Minecraft's game interfaces in the days leading up to Halloween. Minecraft

Those who wish to add some real-life Minecraft fun to their Halloween also can check out DIY pumpkin stencils, printable on the Minecraft website.

Fortnite

From Oct. 21 through Nov. 3, Fortnite will bring back its popular Fortnitemares Halloween event. This year's theme is Midas' Revenge; players can complete challenges, tour spooky islands and more as they celebrate Halloween alongside Shadow Midas and his scary henchmen.

In addition to Halloween festivities and challenges within the game, Fortnite will broadcast a concert with Latin music artist J Balvin on Halloween night. Fortnite

Items like a pumpkin rocket launcher and a witch broom will be available during gameplay, as well as some virtual candy. And, at 9 p.m. EST on Halloween night, Latin music artist J Balvin will perform in-game in a special concert.

Toca Life: World

In this mega-app from Toca Boca, players can combine all of Toca Life apps to build and create their own personalized world. And, for Halloween, lovers of the game can purchase a special add-on for $1.99 that adds spooky house Misty Cottage to their town, along with tons of Halloween decorations they can use to get the cottage ready for the holiday.

The app developers also plan to release additional spooky houses and add-ons in the days leading up to Halloween, from a Harvest Festival to a Haunted House.

Roblox

While Roblox has not listed official plans for a game-wide Halloween event this year, individual games within the platform are celebrating the holiday with special events, Halloween badges and more.

For example, in the popular game Adopt Me, fall updates like decorations and furniture have been added to the interface. And, the game My Cat Box has been updated with spooky Halloween kitties and a special autumn-themed play area. Encourage kids to look around within their favorite Roblox games; they just may find a spooky surprise.

