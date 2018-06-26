Halle Berry shares rare photos of her kids on vacation in Bora Bora

share tweet pin email

Halle Berry recently shared adorable photos of her 10-year-old daughter, Nahla, and 4-year-old son, Maceo, on their family getaway to Bora Bora in French Polynesia.

Magical first day of summer ♥️ A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 21, 2018 at 7:52pm PDT

The 51-year-old Oscar winner seldom shares photos of her little ones, but when she does, they're nothing short of picturesque.

"You're not rich until you have something money can't buy," Berry captioned one of the photos.

The kids' faces are artfully shielded, as Berry has stated in the past that she prefers to conceal her children's identities from the public eye.

"I try to find creative ways to incorporate them into my feed because they are the biggest part of my life, but I also work very hard to keep their identities as private as I can considering they are only children," she once wrote on Instagram.

Bora Bora swag A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 22, 2018 at 5:50pm PDT

"Lei'd” for the first time A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 20, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

All in all, it looks like Halle Berry and her kids are doing summer better than any of us right now.

See ya next year! ✌🏽 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 25, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Berry must really love Bora Bora — she previously posted a beautiful photo of herself on the island in November.