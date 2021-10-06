Halle Berry's 8-year-old son Maceo is her mirror image in rare photo

Halle Berry is treating fans to a rare photo of her son, Maceo.

“This little dude is 8 today! Happy Birthday THUNDER!” Berry captioned her Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the picture, Maceo is seen with his head slightly tilted and a cap pulled over his eyes. The little boy appears to be taking cues from his hat-loving mama who often strikes the same pose.

"Even from this pic you can tell he looks just like you .. geesh," one fan wrote.

Added another, "Your Twin."

Berry, 55 shares Maceo with her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez. She is also mom to 13-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex Gabriel Aubry.

The “Monster’s Ball” actor is careful about posting images of her children online, which is why Maceo's birthday tribute is a big deal.

“I don’t want to plaster them all over the internet. That just doesn’t feel right for me,” Berry told TODAY’s Craig Melvin in 2019. “They’re gonna do that soon enough. That’s gonna be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy,” she added.

In 2018, the Oscar winner posted a profile shot of Maceo for her more than seven million Instagram followers. Berry said she grappled with the decision.

“That was a struggle,” she told Extra at the time. “I really don’t like to show my kids very much, but I do realize my people are solid for me — and me for them — and sometimes I feel like I want include them,” she explained. “It’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children. I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘Half the face is good.’”