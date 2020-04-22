Halle Berry shares daughter's hair horror story: 'I had to shave it off'

Hair mishaps are quickly becoming a rite of passage during the prolonged quarantine prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Uneven edges, unexpected bangs and random bald spots just keep popping up as more and more amateur stylists pick up their scissors.

But it wasn’t an attempt to take a little off the top that led to Halle Berry’s daughter to a quarantine hair disaster. The tween lost her locks after rebelling against Mom’s well-intended offer of hair help.

The 53-year-old actress and her 12-year-old daughter have adopted a daily swim habit while on lockdown, and it necessitates some post-pool hair care.

"So, every time I go to comb her hair, she's like, 'No, don't touch me. I can handle it. I'm a tween. I don't need you to brush my hair,'" Berry explained to Jimmy Fallon via video chat Tuesday night. “So, I'm like, 'Cool. I won't touch your hair.'"

The problem was that Nahla didn’t touch her hair, either.

"We're doing homework the other night and she goes, 'Mom, I'm scared to tell you this, but, like, touch the back of my head,’” the star recalled. “All her hair, which is, like, past her shoulders, has shrunken up into a tight ball that feels like matted fur. I can't even get my finger in it.”

Not that she didn’t try!

"I'm pulling, and she's screaming,” she said. “So I said, ‘Honey, oh, God! Oh, God!’ I'm trying to stay calm. Like, 'OK, this is cool. Let's just go in the shower, put some conditioner on it. This is going to be cool.'”

Except it wasn’t.

Instead of washing away the tangles, the water and conditioner just caused the bundle of hair to get tighter and tighter, until there was only one option left.

“I had to shave it off,” Berry noted, adding that Nahla “was not cool” with the unexpected new do.

But now Nahla’s bad hair luck is imparting an important lesson on another young girl — Fallon’s 6-year-old daughter, Winnie, who came bursting in during the at-home episode of “The Tonight Show.”

"This is why you have to brush your hair, Win," Fallon told her. "Because guess what? Her daughter didn't brush her hair, and she got a big knot in the back of her hair, and then guess what she did?”

Winnie didn’t have to guess, because Berry put it bluntly: “I had to shave her hair off. She’s bald in the back!”